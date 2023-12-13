Texas woman who fled to Cambodia ahead of trial found guilty of murder in stabbing of Seattle woman

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas woman who cut off her ankle monitor and fled the country while awaiting trial last year has been found guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Seattle woman. She was sentenced to life in prison. A jury in Dallas convicted Lisa Dykes of murder and tampering with evidence Wednesday in the 2020 killing of Marisela Botello-Valadez. The verdict followed a seven-day trial. According to KDFW-TV, the 60-year-old defendant showed no emotion as a judge read the verdict in court. A lawyer for Dykes said his client maintains she is innocent. The defense has already filed paperwork to appeal the verdict.

