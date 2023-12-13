New Hampshire attorney general files second complaint against white nationalist group

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general is again accusing a white nationalist group of civil rights violations, this time in response to a demonstration outside a Concord café hosting a drag story hour event. Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday he has filed a civil complaint alleging that the Nationalist Social Club-131 and one of its leaders violated the state’s anti-discrimination law by standing outside the Teatotaller Cafe in June shouting homophobic slurs and banging on the windows. A judge dismissed a similar complaint against the group earlier this year, but Formella has appealed to the state Supreme Court. A lawyer who represented the group in that case could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

