Indian police arrest 4 intruders for breaching security in the Parliament complex

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested two people who jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the chamber of the lower house of Parliament. It was a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 attack on the complex. Speaker Om Birla said Wednesday two accomplices also were arrested outside the chamber. Security guards overpowered the intruders as one of them climbed over the tables of the lawmakers’ seating area. Indian lawmakers earlier in the day observed the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament by armed assailants who killed six police officers, two security guards and a gardener. All the five attackers were killed by security forces. India blamed the attack on a Pakistan-based group.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.