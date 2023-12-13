Gunmen kill four soldiers, abduct two South Koreans in ambush in southern Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say at least four soldiers were killed while two South Koreans were abducted during an attack by gunmen in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers state. An army spokesman says the gunmen ambushed a convoy escorting the Koreans on a work trip along a major road. Such abductions are common in Rivers and other parts of the oil-rich Niger Delta region where many foreign companies in the oil and engineering sectors operate. The region also struggles with high poverty and hunger despite its natural resources.. Hostages are usually released after the payment of large ransoms.

