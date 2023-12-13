Geminids meteor shower peaks this week under dark skies

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The year’s best meteor shower, the Geminids, peaks this week. Skygazers may see as many as one or even two a minute in locations with dark skies. The meteors will reach their frenzy Thursday. But Wednesday night should provide a good show as well. The moon is waning so that will make for prime viewing anywhere in the world where skies are clear and in spots away from light pollution. NASA urges observers to look everywhere in the sky since meteors don’t come from any particular direction.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.