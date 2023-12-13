Editor says Myanmar authorities have arrested 2 local journalists for an online news service

BANGKOK (AP) — An editor says Myanmar’s military government has arrested two journalists with a local online news service in its latest crackdown on media freedom since seizing power nearly three years ago. The Dawei Watch editor says the computers and mobile phones of the reporters and their family members were confiscated by police, and the journalists are being held in an interrogation camp. Myanmar is one of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists, second only to China, according to Reporters Without Borders. Most media outlets, including Dawei Watch, now operate semi-clandestinely. Others operate from exile.

