Colombia investigates the killing of a Hmong American comedian and activist in Medellin

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities are investigating the alleged kidnapping and murder of a Hmong American comedian and activist who was found dead in the northern city Medellín. His body was found Monday in a wooded area. Prosecutors say Wednesday that Tou Ger Xiong arrived in Medellín on Nov. 29. He went to meet a woman who he had contacted on Dec. 10. Hours later he called a friend in the U.S. to tell him that he had been kidnapped and his captors demanded a $2,000 ransom. Xiong lived in the St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb of Woodbury, and was a comedian, entertainer, storyteller and social justice activist.

By ASTRID SUAREZ and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

