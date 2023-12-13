Bronx deli fire sends flames shooting into night sky, one person is treated for smoke inhalation

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire that started in a deli in New York City spread to several other stores and sent flames shooting into the sky. The fire started in a deli in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx at about 3:30 a.m. A fire department official says some 200 firefighters and emergency medical workers responded. Firefighters say a resident of an apartment in the back of the deli was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported. Five businesses were destroyed or damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

