Bomb blast damages commercial area near Greece’s largest port but causes no injuries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say a powerful bomb explosion has damaged a commercial apartment block housing stores and businesses near the port of Piraeus, southwest of Athens. Police confirmed the night-time blast early Wednesday was caused by a bomb. The explosion resulted in no injuries but caused extensive damage to ground-floor stores in the building and offices on other floors, and shattered the windows of nearby homes and businesses. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred on a commercial street less than 200 yards from the port area.

