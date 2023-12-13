Body in Philadelphia warehouse IDed as inmate who escaped in 4th city breakout this year
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a body found inside a warehouse has been identified as an inmate who walked away from a work detail almost two weeks ago. Police announced late Tuesday that the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as escaped prisoner Gino Hagenkotter. Authorities say he was working in the orchard at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Nov. 30 when he escaped after scaling a fence. On Monday, police say an unresponsive man was found in a warehouse and he was later pronounced dead. Hagenkotter’s cause of death is under investigation. His escape is the fourth breakout from a city lockup this year.