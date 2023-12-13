Biden will meet in person on Wednesday with the families of 8 Americans taken hostage by Hamas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Council says when President Joe Biden meets with the families of eight Americans presumed to be taken captive by Hamas he’ll guarantee them the U.S. “won’t stop trying to get them home.” The White House says Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of the Americans unaccounted for after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. NSC spokesman John Kirby tells CNN U.S. officials are “trying to get more information” about the hostages. A senior administration official says family members of all eight will participate in the Biden meeting either in person or virtually. The Democratic president previously met with some family members virtually or by phone.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.