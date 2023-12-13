Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange POWs in line with agreement announced last week

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged prisoners of war, a move that was announced last week in a joint statement that also promised the two countries would work towards a peace treaty. Azerbaijan brought back two servicemen, while 32 soldiers returned to Armenia. Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign in September in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the region that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In the statement last week, the two countries said they “share the view that there is a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace” and announced plans to exchange POWs.

