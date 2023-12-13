Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Analysis: It’s uncertain if push to ‘Stop Cop City’ got enough valid signers for Atlanta referendum

By
Published 2:59 am

By JEFF AMY of The Associated Press and STEPHEN FOWLER of Georgia Public Broadcasting

ATLANTA (AP) — An analysis by news organizations finds it’s unclear if enough eligible Atlanta voters signed a petition to force a citywide referendum on a police training center. Organizers of the “Stop Cop City” effort say they have 116,000 signatures, but The Associated Press, Georgia Public Broadcasting, WABE and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution count about 108,500. The partners find nearly half a sample of 1,000 entries can’t be matched to an eligible Atlanta voter. Overall, the analysis finds as many as 52.7% of entries could be eligible. That’s below the 53.7% share needed. But a full count could find enough eligible signers since the target is within the sample’s margin of error.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content