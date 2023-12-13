After mistrial, feds move to retry ex-Louisville cop who fired shots in Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they intend to retry former Louisville officer Brett Hankison. Last month, a jury deadlocked over charges that he used excessive force the night Breonna Taylor was killed by police in 2020. Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings declared mistrial after the jury deliberated for several days. Hankison fired 10 shots the night of the deadly raid but did not strike anyone. A new trial would be the third attempt to prosecute Hankison. He was acquitted last year on state charges of wanton endangerment. Jennings set a tentative trial date for October 2024.

