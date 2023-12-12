US proposes replacing engine-housing parts on Boeing jets like one involved in passenger’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five years after a fatal accident, federal officials are proposing modifications and additional inspections to the engine housing of nearly 2,000 Boeing jets in the U.S. The proposal by the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday largely follows recommendations that Boeing made to airlines in July. The FAA wants airlines to replace fasteners and certain other parts that surround the engines of many older Boeing 737s. Airlines will have until the end of July 2028 to make the changes. A woman died on a Southwest flight in 2018 when a piece of engine housing struck and broke the window that she was sitting next to.

