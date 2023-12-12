Thousands of protesters rally in Brussels for better wages and public services

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of protesters have rallied in the capital of the European Union for better public services, salaries and living conditions. The protest Tuesday in downtown Brussels takes place during EU negotiations over the new Stability and Growth Pact, which aims to limit debt and deficits for member countries. Nations seeking to spend their way out of a crisis would instead implement a set of economic policies such as budget cuts and tax increases. The Stability and Growth Pact was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to be reactivated in 2024. But critics, including the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, say the austerity policy won’t work.

