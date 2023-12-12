Ranked choice voting bill moves to hearing in front of Wisconsin Senate elections committee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan bill that would dramatically rework how Wisconsin residents choose congressional candidates is headed for a hearing. The proposal would implement ranked choice voting for U.S. Senate and House candidates. That’s a system where every candidate appears on the ballot and voters rank their top five choices. Advocates say the system would make elections less partisan and improve third-party and independent candidates’ chances. Opponents insist the approach is too complicated. A group of Republican legislators have proposed a constitutional amendment outlawing the system. The state Senate’s elections committee was set to take public comment on the bill Tuesday.

