Millions infected with dengue this year in new record as hotter temperatures cause virus to flare

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dengue is sweeping across the Western Hemisphere in numbers not seen since record-keeping began in 1980 as experts warn that rising temperatures and rapid urbanization are accelerating the pace of infections. A record more than 4 million cases have been reported throughout the Americas and Caribbean so far this year, surpassing a previous record set in 2019. More than 2,000 deaths in that region also have been reported. Worldwide, more than 4.5 million cases of dengue have been reported. Experts believe that a global record set in 2019 of 5.2 million cases could be surpassed this year.

