Kenya marks 60 years of independence, and the president defends painful economic measures

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president is defending the high taxes the government recently imposed, calling them a “necessary sacrifice “in helping the country deal with ballooning foreign debt which now stands at $70 billion. President William Ruto spoke at celebrations marking 60 years since Kenya’s independence from Britain. He said East Africa’s largest economy was no longer at risk of defaulting on bond payments following economic reforms his government had undertaken since taking power last September. He vowed that none of the taxes collected by the government will be lost through embezzlement, theft or corruption. Kenyans have long complained of widespread official graft.

By EMMANUEL IGUNZA AND BRIAN INGANGA Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.