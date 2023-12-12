Haley gets endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu ahead of pivotal New Hampshire primary
By MEG KINNARD and HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed Nikki Haley for president. Sununu appeared with the Republican presidential candidate at a town hall in Manchester on Tuesday, six weeks before the state’s pivotal first-in-the-nation primary. The endorsement comes as Haley angles to whittle away at Donald Trump’s wide lead for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. A New Hampshire poll conducted in November by CNN and the University of New Hampshire found that Haley was in second place, slightly ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. It’s unclear how Sununu’s endorsement will affect the race. Candidates he endorsed last year lost their races to Trump-backed opponents.