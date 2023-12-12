13 cold, stunned sea turtles from New England given holiday names as they rehab in Florida

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This Rudolph won’t be leading his pals Blitzen, Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Comet and Cupid through the Christmas Eve sky. But maybe he’ll lead them back out to sea someday. For now the seven Ridley’s sea turtles are among 13 given holiday-themed names as they are treated at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida. They were among 52 flown to Tampa last week from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts. They were suffering from a condition known as cold stun from the frigid waters in New England, which make them hypothermic. The New England aquarium was overwhelmed with more than 200 turtles, so 52 were sent to Florida.

