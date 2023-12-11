Young Thug trial delayed at least a day after co-defendant is stabbed in jail
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one of the five co-defendants on trial with rapper Young Thug has been stabbed at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, delaying the proceedings for at least a day. The county sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday that Shannon Stillwell had been stabbed multiple times Sunday evening during a fight with another inmate, adding that it doesn’t know the reason for the fight. The racketeering conspiracy trial for the six defendants began last month after about 10 months of jury selection. The judge dismissed the jury for the day Monday morning, saying one of the defendants had “a medical issue.” He told the jurors they should return Tuesday morning.