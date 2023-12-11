Two Nashville churches, wrecked by tornados years apart, lean on each other in storms’ wake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In March 2020, a tornado destroyed the Rev. Jacques Boyd’s Nashville church. His friend the Rev. Vincent Johnson lent him worship space. Nearly four years later, Boyd has offered to return the favor. Johnson’s Community Baptist Church was was struck by a tornado early Saturday evening just as members were preparing an appreciation banquet for Johnson and his wife. Several people were injured and taken to the hospital. Some required emergency surgery. Boyd says he knows the toll that a disaster can take on a pastor, who is expected to be strong for the rest of the congregation. Boyd says his church intends to help Johnson’s church in any way they can.

By JONATHAN MATTISE, HOLLY MEYER and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

