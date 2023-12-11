Turkey under pressure to seek return of Somalia president’s son involved in fatal traffic crash

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish government is under pressure to seek the return of the Somali president’s son who allegedly fled Turkey after causing a fatal traffic crash in Istanbul. A 38-year-old motorcycle courier died of his injuries at a hospital on Dec. 6. That was six days after he was hit by a car driven by Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on a busy highway in Istanbul. Turkish authorities ordered Mohamud arrested and barred him from traveling abroad following the motorcyclist’s death. But reports said the president’s son had already left Turkey by the time the warrant was issued. Turkey’s justice minister said that “international procedures” had been initiated but didn’t elaborate.

