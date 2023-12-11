5 people seriously injured when a construction site elevator plunged to the ground in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say that five people have been seriously injured after a construction site elevator plunged to the ground in Stockholm. Further details about their injuries weren’t immediately available. The elevator plummeted 20 meters or 66 feet on Monday in Sundbyberg to the north of Sweden’s capital. Police said that no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into “work environment violations.”

