Rapper Quando Rondo charged with federal drug crimes. He was already fighting Georgia charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The rapper Quando Rondo has been indicted on federal drug charges in Georgia, where he’s also facing gang and drug charges in state court. Jail records show the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was jailed Saturday in his hometown of Savannah after spending the past six months free on bond. A federal indictment says Bowman is charged in U.S. District Court with conspiring to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. He’s scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday. The rapper’s recent legal troubles began in June when he was indicted on state charges. Bowman’s attorney did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.