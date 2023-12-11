Malaysian leader appoints technocrat as second finance minister in Cabinet shuffle

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has appointed a technocrat as second finance minister in a Cabinet shuffle aimed at strengthening his administration and winning public trust a year after taking power. The shuffle was widely expected and expanded the number of portfolios with the appointment of five new ministers. Anwar, who appointed himself as finance minister after taking office last year, revived the post of second finance minister and named the head of the country’s largest pension fund, Amir Hamzah Azizan, to the portfolio in a move that could ease criticism of the prime minister. Analysts say Anwar faces growing public distrust over an economic slowdown, a weak currency and worsening race relations.

