Judge closes Flint water case against former Michigan governor

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has formally dismissed misdemeanor charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water scandal. Snyder’s police record and booking photo must be destroyed. The dismissal was expected. The Michigan Supreme Court turned down a last-gasp appeal from state prosecutors weeks ago, ending criminal cases against Snyder and others. Snyder, who left office in 2019, was charged with willful neglect of duty for Flint’s lead-contaminated water. Criminal cases against Snyder and eight others collapsed when the state Supreme Court in 2022 said a one-judge grand jury was improperly used.

