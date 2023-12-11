Florida’s university system under assault during DeSantis tenure, report by professors’ group says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A report by a professors’ group says academic freedom and independent governance have been under political and ideological assault in Florida’s university system during the tenure of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The American Association of University Professors released the report this month. The AAUP report says the threat to Florida’s higher education system accelerated this year with the takeover of New College of Florida in Sarasota by partisan DeSantis supporters. The report also says that the appointments of GOP politicians to the boards which govern Florida’s higher education system have made them compliant to the wishes of the Republican governor.

