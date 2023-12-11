Australia credits improving relations with Beijing after China lifts some meat export bans

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says China has lifted import bans on three Australian meat suppliers in another sign of improving trade relations between the two countries. Australian officials said Tuesday that China’s customs agency had announced overnight the removal of the bans on beef and sheep meat exports from JBS, Australian Lamb Company and Teys Australia. China had banned imports of red meats from 11 Australian abattoirs since 2020, citing cases of COVID-19 among staff and incorrectly labeled products. The bans were seen as part of various official and unofficial trade barriers China imposed to punish Australia over policies that included calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of and responses to the pandemic.

