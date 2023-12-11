2 people have been killed in a shooting in the southern Swiss town of Sion

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and one wounded after a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town. Authorities were alerted to a wounded person in a parking lot in Sion, the capital of Valais canton (state), at 7:15 a.m. Monday. They found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. A man was shot dead a few minutes later and a woman was wounded. Police launched a manhunt and issued an appeal for people to come forward with any information on a 36-year-old believed to be the gunman. They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn’t give further details or specify where he opened fire. Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

