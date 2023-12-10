The EU wants to put a tax on emissions from imports. It’s irked some other nations at COP28

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union’s plan to impose a tax on the carbon pollution emitted to make goods imported from countries like India and China has sparked a debate at the United Nations climate conference in Dubai, as poorer countries argue that the tax will harm livelihoods and economic growth. Known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, the tax aims to set a price on the carbon emitted during the production of energy-intensive products like iron, steel, cement, fertilizers and aluminum in non-EU countries. The EU says this creates a level-playing field for domestically manufactured goods that have to adhere to stricter green standards and also reduces emissions from imports.

By GAURAV SAINI, Press Trust of India, SIBI ARASU and JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press

