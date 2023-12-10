Sudan’s generals agree to meet in efforts to end their devastating war, a regional bloc says
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — An African regional bloc says Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting as part of efforts to establish a cease-fire and initiate political talks to end the country’s devastating war. In a statement Sunday, the bloc says the Sudanese generals agreed to “an unconditional cease-fire and resolution of the conflict through political dialogue,” and to hold a “a one-to-one meeting.” Sudan has slipped into chaos after soaring tensions between between the two generals exploded into open fighting in mid-April in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere. The United Nations says 9,000 people had been killed by the end of October.