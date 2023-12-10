Life in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine is grim. People are fleeing through a dangerous corridor

SUMY, Ukraine (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine, thousands of people have fled occupied regions of the country over myriad routes. Now, nearly two years into the war, the only place left to do so is “the corridor.” As refugees traipse along the 2-kilometer path in a no man’s land on the front line, the whir of artillery and the whine of drones echo in their ears. They are warned before they go that no one will be able to guarantee their safety as they cross. But for many, to stay is equally dangerous. An Associated Press investigation earlier this year found that thousands are being held without charge in Russian prisons and areas of the occupied territories. Some are tortured and killed.

