Downpours, high winds prompt weather warnings in Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — Parts the Northeast are bracing for a stormy night and messy morning commute. Authorities warn of potential flooding and power outages amid high winds and heavy rains. Flood watches are in effect in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and southern New England through Monday. The National Weather Service says 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected across parts of Long Island and southern Connecticut, with other areas in line for 2 to 3 inches. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are also in the forecast. In New York City, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is banning empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks through Monday morning.

