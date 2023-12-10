Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Brandon Aubrey made four field goals and the Dallas Cowboys pulled even in the NFC East with their 15th consecutive home victory, 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Aubrey extended his NFL record by going 30-for-30 on field goals to start his career. The Cowboys weren’t deterred by Jalen Carter’s 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Dallas won its fifth consecutive game since a loss at Philadelphia that gave the Eagles a two-game division lead. The Eagles lost three fumbles and didn’t score an offensive touchdown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts lost consecutive games for the first time since October 2021.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.