Biden’s 2024 dilemma: US economy looks solid, but voters still not feeling it

Published 9:02 pm

By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden goes into next year’s election with a vexing challenge: Just as the U.S. economy is getting stronger, people are still feeling horrible about it. Pollsters and economists say there has never been as wide a gap between the underlying health of the economy and public perception. The divergence could be a decisive factor in whether the Democrat secures a second term next year. Republicans are seizing on the dissatisfaction to skewer Biden, while the White House is finding less success by trying to highlight economic progress.

