Biden to host Hanukkah ceremony at the White House amid fears about rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a White House reception to mark Hanukkah, celebrating the holiday as he has continued to denounce rising antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The president, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will attend the reception on Monday. The Biden administration in May announced what it called the first-ever national strategy to counter antisemitism. Still, antisemitism has only intensified in some quarters since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas sparked Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. Hanukkah continues through Friday.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

