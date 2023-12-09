Climate negotiators urged to reach a consensus on curbing warming as COP28 talks near crunch time
By JOSHUA A. BICKEL, DAVID KEYTON and SIBI ARASU
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Negotiators have been urged to narrow down their options and agree on how to save Earth from disastrous levels of warming as the clock runs down on United Nations climate talks and the summit’s president is determined to finish up talks by Tuesday. Draft texts were still stuffed with several options on language about how to phase-out planet-warming fossil fuels, the key issue at this year’s talks, known as the Global Stocktake.