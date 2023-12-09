3 people killed and 1 wounded in shooting at Atlanta apartment building, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say a shooting has killed three people and left one victim wounded. WANF-TV reports the Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE in the city’s Buckhead district around 6:25 p.m. Saturday. The station reports that police say three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital. Police say the shooting was linked to drug activity at 3005 Buckhead Apartments and the department will test handguns recovered at the scene to determine which of the weapons was involved in the shooting.

