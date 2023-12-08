UN chief and many nations demand immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, but US remains opposed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief and many Security Council members are demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. But the United States is reiterating its opposition, virtually dooming any action by the U.N.’s most powerful body. The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and other leading Arab nations and Turkey are in Washington on Friday on a rare joint mission to press the Biden administration to drop its opposition to a cease-fire. But before they meet jointly with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Security Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood’s statement to the council earlier Friday signaled the United States will veto the resolution.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.