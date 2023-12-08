Russia puts prominent Russian-US journalist Masha Gessen on wanted list for criminal charges

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian police have put prominent Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen on a wanted list after opening a criminal case against them on charges of spreading false information about the Russian army. It is the latest step in in an unrelenting crackdown against dissent in Russia that has intensified manifold after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine more than 21 months ago. Russian media reported last month that the criminal case against Gessen, a U.S.-based award-winning author and an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, was launched over an interview they did with the prominent Russian journalist Yury Dud. The two, among other things, discussed atrocities by Russian armed forces in Bucha.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.