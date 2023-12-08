Polish truck drivers are blocking the border with Ukraine. It’s hurting on the battlefield

KORCZOWA, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian charities and companies supplying the country’s military warn that problems are growing as Polish truck drivers show no sign of ending a monthlong border blockade. Pickup trucks and tourniquets bound for Ukraine’s battlefield are stuck in a mileslong line. Components to build drones to fight off Russian forces are facing weeks of delays. Truck drivers in Poland have blocked access roads to border crossings since Nov. 6, creating lines that stretch for more than 19 miles and last up to three weeks in freezing temperatures. They say their livelihoods are at stake after the European Union relaxed some transport rules and Ukrainian truckers undercut their business. They insist that they’re not stopping military transports or humanitarian aid.

By HANNA ARHIROVA, KARL RITTER and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA Associated Press

