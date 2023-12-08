Mexico raids and closes 31 pharmacies in Ensenada that were selling fentanyl-laced pills

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have raided and closed 31 drug stores in the Baja California coastal city of Ensenada, after they were detected selling false or fentanyl-laced pills. Marines and health inspection authorities seized 4,681 boxes of medications. The pills may have been offered for sale without proper safeguards, may have been faked or may contain fentanyl. The Health Department said tests are being conducted on the merchandise. It represented one of the first times Mexican authorities have acknowledged what researchers pointed out almost a year ago: that Mexican pharmacies were offering controlled medications like Oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, but the pills were often fentanyl-laced fakes.

