French police address fear factor ahead of the Olympic Games after a deadly attack near Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — The bar was already high, but the security challenge ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games only grew with a knife attack last weekend that killed a tourist near the Eiffel Tower. Still, the assault at the hand of a suspected Islamic radical, a kind of invisible enemy, left law enforcement undaunted. The attack quickly raised concern in France and abroad about security for the Games that begin July 26 — in just over seven months. But law enforcement officials appear eager to push back the fear factor and show off a security-ready Paris. Bernard Bobrowska, inspector general of local police for the French capital says: “We are trying to make the invisible risk visible.”

