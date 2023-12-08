Fox News pushes back against reporter’s suit claiming he was fired for challenging Jan. 6 coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News is pushing back against a former reporter’s lawsuit saying he was targeted and fired for challenging false claims about the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The network argued Friday that Jason Donner had not shown he faced illegal discrimination. The nation’s capital bans discrimination based on political party membership or endorsement, but Fox News lawyers argue Donner hasn’t shown he joined a political party, nor that his bosses knew and fired him for it. Donner’s lawsuit says he was fired in 2022 as part of a “purge” of employees who refused to only report information that would “appease” former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

