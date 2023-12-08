As ties warm, Turkey’s president says Greece may be able to benefit from a Turkish power plant

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is considering allowing neighboring Greece to benefit from a nuclear power plant that Turkey plans to build near the Black Sea coast. Erdogan made the comments on Thursday on his return from a visit to Athens, where the longtime regional rivals took significant steps toward mending their troubled ties. Erdogan said Turkey wants to expand cooperation in energy, including in nuclear power. His comments were reported by Turkish media on Friday. During Erdogan’s visit, Greece and Turkey signed more than a dozen cooperation deals on trade, energy and education and announced a roadmap for future high-level consultations aimed at avoiding crises.

