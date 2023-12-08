A fire in a hospital near Rome kills at least 3 and forces the evacuation of facility and patients

ROME (AP) — A fire has broken out in a hospital on Rome’s outskirts, killing at least three people. The blaze also forced the evacuation of the St. John the Evangelist hospital in Tivoli, officials said Saturday. The Tivoli mayor’s office says patients in intensive care were transferred immediately to other hospitals via ambulance. Less-critical patients were moved into a nearby municipal gymnasium pending transfer to other facilities. Tivoli is a popular tourist destination northeast of central Rome. It is best known for its ancient Roman ruins, Villa d’Este and Villa Adriana, both of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

