3 Alabama officers fired in connection to fatal shooting of Black man at his home

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has fired three police officers connected to the fatal shooting of a Black man in front of his own home during a dispute with a tow truck driver. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced the decision Thursday night after the conclusion of personnel hearings. A fourth officer was suspended. The mayor’s office did not name the officers. The city’s police chief previously said departmental policies were violated with the shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Steve Perkins was shot and killed by police on Sept. 29. Officers said he brandished a handgun when they accompanied a tow truck driver trying to repossess Perkins’ truck. The shooting has drawn regular protests in the north Alabama city.

