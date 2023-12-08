2 journalists are detained in Belarus as part of a crackdown on dissent

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian journalists association has reported that two journalists have been detained in Belarus. It’s the latest step in a crackdown against dissent in recent years. The chief editor of the Ranak television channel and a correspondent are being accused Friday of aiding extremist activities. A wave of protests rocked Belarus in 2020. They following a disputed presidential election in August that year, in which Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner, securing a sixth term in office. Lukashenko unleashed harsh measures against the protesters, with police detaining some 35,000 people and beating thousands. Hundreds of rights groups and independent news organizations have been shut down and labeled “extremist” by the authorities.

